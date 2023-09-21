Discharged patient stole St. Louis City ambulance, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis City Fire Department ambulance has been recovered after it was stolen this morning.

According to Captain Garon Mosby, shortly after 5 a.m., Medic 26 arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital. During patient intake, a discharged patient who was previously transported by another ambulance, stole the medic unit. It was tracked and eventually recovered in the area of S. Broadway & Keokuk.

Captain Mosby says the unit does not appear to have sustained any damage.

Police have not releasd the identity of the suspect or the charges associated. The investigation is ongoing.

