City leaders trying to connect northeast side of Carbondale with rest of town

City leaders in Carbondale are trying to make access from the city’s northeast side to the...
City leaders in Carbondale are trying to make access from the city’s northeast side to the retail district a whole lot easier.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - City leaders in Carbondale are trying to make access from the city’s northeast side to the retail district a whole lot easier.

The city is working on a grant that would connect Oak Street to Rendelaman Road.

“Northeast Carbondale has been historically isolated from the rest of the town, there’s only a few roads going in and out,” said Cody Lueker, city of Carbondale’s economic development coordinator.

This potential plan would allow more access for northeast side residents. It would also allow access for people to bike and walk.

According to Lueker, it would include a multi-use path, 10 feet wide on the north, and a sidewalk 5 feet wide to the south.

“This would allow the residents of northeast Carbondale to avoid having to navigate Route 13, the two busy streets of Walnut and Main. And it would improve travel time and safety,” said Lueker.

The city of Carbondale applied for a federal grant worth more than $5 million for the project.

“So this would drastically improve the ability to get to places like Aldi which has groceries and then just the whole retail district in general which includes a lot of jobs for folks,” said Lueker.

The grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation would cost taxpayers $0.

City leaders say residents on the northeast side have been asking for this for a while.

“This has actually been an unfunded project on our books since 1985, the residents have requested time and time again to improve the access to northeast Carbondale,” said Lueker.

There is no timetable when or if the grant will be awarded. If it is, the project will take a couple of years to complete.

