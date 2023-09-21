Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Beshear, Cameron talk economic plans at Kentucky Chamber of Commerce meeting

(WAVE 3 News)
By Noelle Friel
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron took the stage to break down their plans for the Commonwealth’s economy at the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting.

Each candidate had a half hour to answer questions from a moderator about their economic plan ahead of the general election.

Back in July, the Kentucky Chamber released what it’s calling “Kentucky’s Winning Strategy,” a 10-point plan that outlines goals for everything from tax reform to economic development.

The candidates were asked about many of those topics at the forum Wednesday.

When asked about his plan for tax reform, Cameron zeroed in on eliminating Kentucky’s income tax.

“I will be the only candidate here tonight that will tell you I want to eliminate Kentucky’s income tax,” Cameron said.

Beshear defended his decision to veto a bill that would have lowered the income tax and criticized what it would take to get to a 0% income tax.

“He could only do it one of two ways,” Beshear said. “First, he would dramatically increase the sales tax and apply it to things like groceries and medicine because you can’t come up with enough revenue otherwise, or gut public education, public safety, and healthcare.”

Both candidates emphasized that their administration will have a focus on public education, with Beshear pointing to his Education First Plan and Cameron pointing to his Cameron Catch Up Plan.

“He shut our schools down for nearly two years,” Cameron said. “Our kids have significant learning loss because of it. Because of that learning loss, our kids could, based on the reports that are out, lose out on tens of thousands of dollars of earning income and potential.”

“Our Education First plan would provide an 11% across-the-board raise for every public school employee,” Beshear said. “It would allow us to hire enough bus drivers to make sure that every child is safe and every child can get to school.”The candidates also addressed how they plan to tackle the state’s worker shortage and grow the workforce.

Beshear said his plan would begin by recruiting high schoolers into the workforce and improving access to childcare.

”The first way is to make sure we don’t lose a single graduating senior from any of our high schools,” Beshear said. “Childcare is a huge issue and the fastest way to get those that are out of the workforce back in, we saw it in Washington D.C, is to fund universal Pre-K for every four-year-old in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Meanwhile, Cameron re-emphasized his plan to create work requirements in order for able-bodied Kentuckians to receive Medicaid.

“One of the things I will do as the next governor of Kentucky is apply for a waiver with CMS to have those work requirements as it relates to able-bodied participants,” Cameron said. “I want to establish a culture of work here in Kentucky and I think it’s unfortunate that over the last three and a half years, Andy Beshear has in many ways established a culture of dependency on government.”

To learn more about the candidate’s platforms, you can visit Cameron and Beshear’s campaign websites.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and staff at Vienna High School remembered the Franklin County victims with a prayer...
Southern Ill. schools help rally behind Benton community after 3 teens die in crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after a single-vehicle west of...
Doniphan, Mo. man dies in single-vehicle crash
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard

Latest News

Investigators determined that Howell Carr had authorized individuals who weren’t PVA employees...
Graves County official indicted after investigation
Services have been made for three teens killed in a crash in rural Franklin County.
Funeral arrangements made for 3 teens killed in Franklin Co. crash
Missouri, along with 15 other states, received an “F” grade. 27 states, including Illinois and...
Missouri receives ‘F’ grade for meeting child’s rights standards, report finds
Anthony Pearson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Judge denies bond for man accused of brutally beating another man to death in Sikeston