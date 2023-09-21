Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

BBQ on the River kicks off in Paducah, Ky. on Thursday

29th BBQ on the River in Paducah, Ky.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The 29th annual BBQ on the River is back this weekend in Paducah, Kentucky and event organizers say it’s bigger and better than ever.

BBQ on the River kicks off Thursday at 11 a.m. by the Ohio River, and will continue through the weekend. Event organizers say this year’s festival is 20 percent larger than last year, with more than 20 BBQ teams competing in various competitions.

Leaders say the goal of the competition is to raise money for local charities. Last year they raised over $400,000.

Director of Marketing for Beautiful Paducah Kacey Darling tells me this weekend’s festival has fun for the whole family.

“I hope that people have a good time--I think that’s what so many people are missing right now. We’re all overworked, we’re all tired--everybody is a little run down after the last couple years in this country,” Darling said. “And I think just being able to kind of let loose for a weekend and have some great food and be out here with the community and see people you know and love and just be a part of this big community-friendly event--I think is really important.”

Event leaders say they are still looking for volunteers for this weekend. If you are interested in volunteering, you can email info@beautifulpaducah.org.

For the full list of events, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
MGN Online
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.
A man died while on his way to celebrate his daughter's birthday when strong winds caused a...
Man killed on the way to celebrate daughter’s 5th birthday after tree falls on vehicle during Hurricane Lee
Services have been made for three teens killed in a crash in rural Franklin County.
Funeral arrangements made for 3 teens killed in Franklin Co. crash
Students and staff at Vienna High School remembered the Franklin County victims with a prayer...
Southern Ill. schools help rally behind Benton community after 3 teens die in crash

Latest News

Services have been made for three teens killed in a crash in rural Franklin County.
Funeral arrangements made for 3 teens killed in Franklin Co. crash
The water level is low enough to walk across to Tower Rock, but you can't drive your car to get...
Pipeline construction closes road leading to Tower Rock
The Southeastern Illinois College Foundation, in coordination with the Ella Elizabeth Hise...
Southeastern Ill. College Foundation to host 2nd annual Jazz Under the Stars
A look at work on the pool at Cape Girardeau Central Jr. High School on Wednesday, September 20.
Clark St. to reopen soon as work continues on Cape Girardeau municipal pool