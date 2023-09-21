BBQ on the River kicks off in Paducah, Ky. on Thursday

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The 29th annual BBQ on the River is back this weekend in Paducah, Kentucky and event organizers say it’s bigger and better than ever.

BBQ on the River kicks off Thursday at 11 a.m. by the Ohio River, and will continue through the weekend. Event organizers say this year’s festival is 20 percent larger than last year, with more than 20 BBQ teams competing in various competitions.

Leaders say the goal of the competition is to raise money for local charities. Last year they raised over $400,000.

Director of Marketing for Beautiful Paducah Kacey Darling tells me this weekend’s festival has fun for the whole family.

“I hope that people have a good time--I think that’s what so many people are missing right now. We’re all overworked, we’re all tired--everybody is a little run down after the last couple years in this country,” Darling said. “And I think just being able to kind of let loose for a weekend and have some great food and be out here with the community and see people you know and love and just be a part of this big community-friendly event--I think is really important.”

Event leaders say they are still looking for volunteers for this weekend. If you are interested in volunteering, you can email info@beautifulpaducah.org.

For the full list of events, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.