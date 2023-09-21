2 women arrested in connection with missing Piggott teens

Heartland Votes
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two women this week in connection with the disappearance of two Piggott teens.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Rhonda Parks and 69-year-old Anita Joyce Parks are each accused of first-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threatening, and third-degree domestic battery.

Anita Joyce Parks also faces a charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member. According to the documents signed by Prosecuting Attorney Sonia F. Hagood, Anita Joyce Parks put “a firearm in the mouth of a minor” on Aug. 22.

On Aug. 7, the Piggott Police Department asked for the public’s help in finding the two missing girls.

Two weeks later, on Aug. 22, police reported the girls had been located but provided no details other than to say the case was “under investigation.”

On Monday, Sept. 18, a judge issued a warrant for the women’s arrest.

According to court documents signed by Clay County Sheriff Ronnie Cole, the women were taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

“Due to the pending court case, no further details can be released at this time,” the police department stated in a news release shared on social media.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

