Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Tower Square Plaza to be closed due to pirate ship in Marion

The 30 foot vessel will be docked on Tower Square Plaza. To keep people safe, the City of...
The 30 foot vessel will be docked on Tower Square Plaza. To keep people safe, the City of Marion will be closing down the North half.(Colin Baillie)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The North half of Tower Square Plaza will be closed due to a pirate ship dropping anchor.

On September 21, the 30 foot vessel will be docked on Tower Square Plaza from 5 - 8:30 p.m. To keep people safe, the City of Marion will be closing down the North half.

The Marion Connects crew will be taking over for a family friendly Third Thursday event. Local merchants will be keeping their doors open late to offer exclusive specials and other offers from 4 - 8 p.m.

From 6 - 8 p.m., there will be family fun. There will be the pirate ship, talking parrots, and even a treasure hunt. Those interested in the treasure hunt can grab a map from the Southern Illinois Mercantile Company on East Main Street.

West and East Main Street will still be passable, as well as South Market from the Square. Parking will be unavailable from The Little Nashville Cafe to The Vault Cafe on the Square.

Drivers are asked to plan accordingly and drive with caution.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
MGN Online
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.
A man died while on his way to celebrate his daughter's birthday when strong winds caused a...
Man killed on the way to celebrate daughter’s 5th birthday after tree falls on vehicle during Hurricane Lee
Services have been made for three teens killed in a crash in rural Franklin County.
Funeral arrangements made for 3 teens killed in Franklin Co. crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after a single-vehicle west of...
Doniphan, Mo. man dies in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: The 400-million-year-old landmark is usually only accessible by boat.
Low water levels at Tower Rock; road closed
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Carbondale police are releasing more details into a robbery and shots fired investigation in...
Suspect identified in robbery, shots fired investigation near Carbondale restaurant
A look at work on the pool at Cape Girardeau Central Jr. High School on Wednesday, September 20.
Drone12: Cape Central Jr. High pool