Tower Square Plaza to be closed due to pirate ship in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The North half of Tower Square Plaza will be closed due to a pirate ship dropping anchor.

On September 21, the 30 foot vessel will be docked on Tower Square Plaza from 5 - 8:30 p.m. To keep people safe, the City of Marion will be closing down the North half.

The Marion Connects crew will be taking over for a family friendly Third Thursday event. Local merchants will be keeping their doors open late to offer exclusive specials and other offers from 4 - 8 p.m.

From 6 - 8 p.m., there will be family fun. There will be the pirate ship, talking parrots, and even a treasure hunt. Those interested in the treasure hunt can grab a map from the Southern Illinois Mercantile Company on East Main Street.

West and East Main Street will still be passable, as well as South Market from the Square. Parking will be unavailable from The Little Nashville Cafe to The Vault Cafe on the Square.

Drivers are asked to plan accordingly and drive with caution.

