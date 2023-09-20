Heartland Votes
Tennessee Valley Authority gets new towboat

The new tier 4 towboat will replace the Tennessee Valley Authority’s older towboat from 1985.
The new tier 4 towboat will replace the Tennessee Valley Authority's older towboat from 1985.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TENNESSEE (KFVS) - The Tennessee Valley Authority got a new state-of-the-art towboat for moving heavy equipment up and down the Tennessee River.

According to a Facebook post by the TVA, the tier 4 towboat took nearly two years to design. They say the towboat is a first for any government agency and the first build of this class for the shipyard that makes them.

The vessel will replace the TVA’s older towboat from 1985.

