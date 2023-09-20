Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Southwest Missouri attorney announces run for state treasurer’s office

Courtesy: Lori Rook Campaign
Courtesy: Lori Rook Campaign(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - An attorney with firms throughout southwest Missouri announced she will run for the Republican nomination for Missouri treasurer.

Lori Rook is a graduate of Nixa High School and Missouri State University. Rook is a managing partner of Ozarks Elder Law and Joplin Elder Law.

Rook considers herself a political outsider.

“The people of Missouri deserve leaders who will fight for them, not more career politicians,” said Rook.

She says her focus in the areas of elder law and estate planning has put her at the forefront of safeguarding the assets and investments of seniors and protecting them from fraud and abuse.

“I have helped thousands of Missourians in my career,” Rook stated. “I am running for Treasurer to help Missourians fight against financial abuse and overreach and to protect, manage, and wisely invest the taxpayer‘s money. I will also help educate the next generation about saving, investing, and managing their money.”

She will challenge Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek and State Rep. Cody Smith of Carthage for the nomination next August. Governor Mike Parson appointed Malek to the position in January.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and staff at Vienna High School remembered the Franklin County victims with a prayer...
Southern Ill. schools help rally behind Benton community after 3 teens die in crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after a single-vehicle west of...
Doniphan, Mo. man dies in single-vehicle crash
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard

Latest News

Beshear, Cameron talk economic plans at Kentucky Chamber of Commerce meeting
Investigators determined that Howell Carr had authorized individuals who weren’t PVA employees...
Graves County official indicted after investigation
The 29th annual Barbecue on the River is back this weekend in Paducah, Kentucky and event...
Barbecue on the River kicks off in Paducah, Ky. on Thursday
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Investigation underway after officers shoot, injure man in Affton