Southeastern Ill. College Foundation to host 2nd annual Jazz Under the Stars

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southeastern Illinois College Foundation, in coordination with the Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art, will host the second annual Jazz Under the Stars on Saturday.

According to a release from the SIC Foundation, two jazz bands are slated to perform on the Hise Museum Terrace in Harrisburg, Ill. on September 23.

The opening band is local favorite, The Penguins, who will perform at 7 p.m. The band features Jim Smith, Bruce Boone, Keith Talleyand Melinda Tolley. Taking the stage at 8 p.m. is the headliner–the Louis Pettinelli Jazz Quartet–consisting of vocals, keyboard, upright bass and drums.

Jazz music is not the only entertrainment available at the event. According to the release, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the finale of two exhibits in the Hise Museum: Regional Landmarks and Architecture in the Main Gallery and The Works of Kathy Phelps in the West Gallery.

The SIC Falcon Pointe Bistro will serve heavy hors d’oeuvres, including shrimp cocktail shooters, a relish tray, mini sandwiches, a chocolate fountain, mini cheesecakes and other dishes.

Morello’s Restaurant & Catering will provide a cash bar with a special Funky Falcon in honor of the event. Morello’s will donate $1 of each drink purchased to the event.

A silent auction will also be available not only to guests, but to anyone online. The auction opened Wednesday, Sept. 20.

A credit or debit card are required to enable bidding, and the card will be charged at the end of the evening for any items won. To register and bid, visit sic.edu/jazz. Winners who are not present at the event will need to arrange a day/time to pick up their items by emailing give@sic.edu.

Tickets are $40 per person and $75 per couple. For more information or to purchase tickets or bid on auction items visit sic.edu/jazz.

In the event of inclement weather, the outside portion of the event will be moved to the George T. Dennis Visual & Performing Arts Center next door.

For questions, call (618) 252-5400, ext. 2205 or email giving@sic.edu.

