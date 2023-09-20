Heartland Votes
SIU students use sun funnel to capture image of eclipse in Australia; plan for next Heartland Eclipse

Southern Illinois University continues plans for next Spring's solar eclipse and they've got the pictures to prove it
By Heartland News
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University continues plans for the next solar eclipse, and they’ve got the pictures to prove it.

Researchers from SIU shared a unique image of a total solar eclipse after a trip in Australia.

Back in April, students used a low-tech sun funnel, commonly used by amateur astronomers, to capture details of the totality.

The total solar eclipse will hit the Heartland on April 8, 2024.

