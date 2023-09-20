Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Scattered showers throughout the day

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, parts of SE MO are currently getting some light rain showers. Headed out the door this afternoon and into tonight I would go ahead and grab that rain gear. Low pressure overhead is going to continue our rain chances through tonight and into the rest of the work week. Scattered showers with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s are expected through Saturday. The evenings are still going to feel nice in the lower 60s. As we get into Sunday, our next front will approach bringing the chance for some thunderstorms and temperatures back to the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
MGN Online
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.
A man died while on his way to celebrate his daughter's birthday when strong winds caused a...
Man killed on the way to celebrate daughter’s 5th birthday after tree falls on vehicle during Hurricane Lee
Services have been made for three teens killed in a crash in rural Franklin County.
Funeral arrangements made for 3 teens killed in Franklin Co. crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after a single-vehicle west of...
Doniphan, Mo. man dies in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 9/20/23
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 9/20/23
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/20
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/20
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 9/20
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 9/20