Scattered showers throughout the day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, parts of SE MO are currently getting some light rain showers. Headed out the door this afternoon and into tonight I would go ahead and grab that rain gear. Low pressure overhead is going to continue our rain chances through tonight and into the rest of the work week. Scattered showers with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s are expected through Saturday. The evenings are still going to feel nice in the lower 60s. As we get into Sunday, our next front will approach bringing the chance for some thunderstorms and temperatures back to the upper 70s.

