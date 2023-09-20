Salvation Army to hold annual Angel Tree program for kids in need

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Salvation Army, serving parts of western Kentucky, announced the start of its annual Angel Tree program.

According to a release from a Salvation Army representative, the goal of this initiative is to provide Christmas gifts to hundreds of children in need across McCracken, Ballard, Livingston and Marshall Counties. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program connects donors with individuals and families in need, to ensure they have gifts to place under their Christmas tree.

But how does it work?

According to the release, once a child or senior adult is registered and accepted as an Angel, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in the community. Donors then purchase new clothing and toys to fulfill these holiday wishes.

No private information about the donor or their Angel will be shared with the public. Donors will only be given the first name and Christmas wish list of each Angel to protect their privacy.

How do you register?

In-person registration is available for McCracken, Marshall, Livingston and Ballard Counties through Sept. 22 at 2990 Trimble Street in Paducah, Ky. On Thursday, registration is available from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To meet qualification requirements, you must provide necessary information when you register with the Salvation Army. This includes, but is not limited to a photo ID, proof of residence (lease, utility bill, or mail received from the school district or other government agency) and documents for each child (birth certificate, official custody or guardianship papers, clothing and shoe sizes and a toy wish list).

For more information about the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, call (270) 443-8231.

