Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Royals announce they will not have stadium site selected by end of September

The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in downtown Kansas City.(Kansas City Royals)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals fans will have to wait a little longer to learn the site of the team’s future stadium and ballpark district.

In a statement Wednesday morning, the Royals stated the site would not be selected by the end of the month. Owner John Sherman had said in a press conference on July 25 that “in late September, we plan to announce which site will best fulfill our pledge to create 1) powerful community impact, 2) generate sustainable economic activity in the county, city and state, and 3) greater opportunity for the citizens of our region.”

The statement relayed that conversations are ongoing with Jackson and Clay County officials.

Nearly a month ago, the team unveiled graphic designs for a stadium and ballpark district in downtown’s East Village and North Kansas City.

The full statement is below:

Our site evaluation process is moving thoughtfully and directly, including a regular cadence of focused meetings with respected and designated negotiators with both counties in discussions on our next lease.

We’ve been encouraged by the engagement of leaders in Jackson County and Clay County, with recent meetings furthering our progress in a meaningful way. Leaders in both counties know a critical piece of the evaluation process will be negotiated lease terms so that the Royals, our future partner, and most importantly the voters can know what to expect. With the framework of our current lease and willing partners on all sides, we are optimistic that the process will result in a win-win for the Royals and our next home.

Although we will not have a site selected by the end of this month, we are more confident than ever that a world-class ballpark and surrounding district for entertainment, retail and housing will build on our region’s momentum, serve our citizens well, and further establish Kansas City as a top tier destination for tourists.

Leaders in both Jackson County and Clay County know that we and the Chiefs need clarity on our stadium plans in time for the public to be fully informed for a vote in April 2024. We take our responsibilities very seriously to act in the best interests of both the Royals and our region, and we will continue our work to make sure this project is done right.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
MGN Online
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.
A man died while on his way to celebrate his daughter's birthday when strong winds caused a...
Man killed on the way to celebrate daughter’s 5th birthday after tree falls on vehicle during Hurricane Lee
Services have been made for three teens killed in a crash in rural Franklin County.
Funeral arrangements made for 3 teens killed in Franklin Co. crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after a single-vehicle west of...
Doniphan, Mo. man dies in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Two people were injured in a semi crash on KY 564 near Farmington, Kentucky.
2 injured in semi crash on KY 564 near Farmington in Graves Co.
There will be fun events for all ages during the weekend, such as pumpkin painting, stein...
10th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest to be held October 6-7
The 29th Barbecue on the River returns to downtown Paducah on Thursday, September 21 through...
29th Barbecue on the River returns to Paducah, Ky.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The four-week Class A CDL Truck Driver Training class will begin October 4, with classes...
JALC and SIC partner to bring CDL training to college