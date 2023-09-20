Heartland Votes
Police investigating robbery, shots fired incident in Carbondale; 1 suspect in custody


An investigation is underway in Carbondale, Illinois after police responded to a shots fired incident Tuesday evening.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway in Carbondale, Illinois after police responded to a shots fired incident Tuesday evening.

According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, on September 19 at 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Chili’s on E. Main Street regarding reports of shots fired. Officers learned a robbery took place in the parking lot of a nearby business, which led the victim’s friends to chase the suspect into and out of businesses in the 1200 block of E. Main St.

The suspect was then chased into the parking lot near Chili’s where the victim fired a handgun at the suspect.

Police say no one was injured and they currently have one suspect in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Dept. at (618) 549-2121.

