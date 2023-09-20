Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit

Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Avenue, is barely a year old.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Engineers will assess the damage.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video, and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward.

Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.
Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
MGN Online
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.
A man died while on his way to celebrate his daughter's birthday when strong winds caused a...
Man killed on the way to celebrate daughter’s 5th birthday after tree falls on vehicle during Hurricane Lee
Services have been made for three teens killed in a crash in rural Franklin County.
Funeral arrangements made for 3 teens killed in Franklin Co. crash
Sikeston DPS officers suspected foul play and the major case squad was activated.
Major case squad assisting in homicide investigation; woman found dead in Sikeston home

Latest News

FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint,...
Michigan’s top court won’t revive Flint water charges against 7 key figures
The White County Sheriff's office caught two inmates attempting to escape through the ceiling.
Two inmates caught after attempting to escape through ceiling
FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a...
FDA declines approval of needle-free epinephrine
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Cancer Warriors Walk of Hope will be coming to Metropolis to host a one-day event at...
Cancer Warriors Walk of Hope coming to Metropolis