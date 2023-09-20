JALC and SIC partner to bring CDL training to college

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College is partnering with Southeastern Illinois College to offer Class A CDL Truck Driver Training on the JALC campus.

The four-week class will begin October 4, with classes meeting from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

JALC Provost Dr. Stephanie Chaney Hartford said this program is a unique opportunity for southern Illinois.

“We are excited to bring this training opportunity closer to our communities. Truck driver training is critical to many of our district employers,” said Hartford. “It is our hope that this is the first of many partnerships with SIC that will allow both Colleges to better serve southern Illinois in the future.”

For more information or for enrollment, you can contact SIC CTE and Special Projects Coordinator Ricky Sauls at 618-252-5400, Ext. 2248.

