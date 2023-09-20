Heartland elementary school honored as National Blue Ribbon School

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin Elementary school in Metropolis is among three southern Ill. schools nationally recognized for academic excellence.

According to a release from the office of U.S. Representative Mike Bost, the U.S. Department of Education selected Franklin Elementary School in Metropolis, Lebanon Elementary School in Lebanon and Teutopolis Junior High School in Teutopolis as National Blue Ribbon Schools for their overall academic excellence and progress in closing achievement gaps among students.

“National Blue Ribbon Schools are incredible institutions for learning that help lift their entire community,” Bost said. “It’s a credit to the students, teachers and education professionals who work so hard to build a brighter future for southern Illinois. As a father and a grandfather, I’m proud of them and am happy to celebrate their achievement.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program selects 353 public and private schools across the country for 2023, according to the release.

