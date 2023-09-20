Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Heartland elementary school honored as National Blue Ribbon School

Franklin Elementary school in Metropolis is among three southern Ill. schools nationally...
Franklin Elementary school in Metropolis is among three southern Ill. schools nationally recognized for academic excellence.(National Blue Ribbon Schools)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin Elementary school in Metropolis is among three southern Ill. schools nationally recognized for academic excellence.

According to a release from the office of U.S. Representative Mike Bost, the U.S. Department of Education selected Franklin Elementary School in Metropolis, Lebanon Elementary School in Lebanon and Teutopolis Junior High School in Teutopolis as National Blue Ribbon Schools for their overall academic excellence and progress in closing achievement gaps among students.

“National Blue Ribbon Schools are incredible institutions for learning that help lift their entire community,” Bost said. “It’s a credit to the students, teachers and education professionals who work so hard to build a brighter future for southern Illinois. As a father and a grandfather, I’m proud of them and am happy to celebrate their achievement.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program selects 353 public and private schools across the country for 2023, according to the release.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
Sikeston DPS officers suspected foul play and the major case squad was activated.
Major case squad assisting in homicide investigation; woman found dead in Sikeston home
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway WW in Stoddard County.
One man dead after crash into embankment in Stoddard County
The Franklin County community gathered at Tabor Field in Benton on Sunday night, Sept. 17 to...
Candlelight vigil held to remember, mourn 3 teens killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
MGN Online
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.

Latest News

While the official opening was Tuesday, manufacturing students are already enrolled for this...
Three Rivers Community College holds ribbon cutting for new tech lab in Sikeston
Poppy Cain reads to Georgia, the therapy dog at Charleston Elementary School.
Therapy dog joins staff at a Charleston elementary school
Two seniors at Cape Central High School, Yan Zhang (left) and Andrew Wilde (right) have been...
Two Cape Central High students selected as National Merit Semifinalists
Kentucky is facing a shortage of school counselors. More than 100 schools in the Commonwealth...
Kentucky faces shortage of school counselors