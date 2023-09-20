Heartland artists create children’s books

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Barb Bailey and Aaron Horrell are both artists by heart.

“Somebody will say something, or we see something and think, ‘oh that’ll be a good children’s story,’” Barb said.

“We have gotten 16 stories that Barb and I have written,” Horrell said.

Friends for more than a decade, this duo is taking their passion for painting to print at their art gallery in Cape Girardeau.

“If we have several ideas, I will type them up in the computer and have a folder with story ideas so we don’t forget what we are doing,” Bailey said.

The two write and illustrate their own children’s books.

“As the story is typed we read outloud and hear how it flows,” Bailey explained.

Soon enough it becomes a picture book you can read, featuring animals as main characters and also stories of local history.

Horrell said,

“Actually, we did a book here for the Jackson tourist train and it’s pretty cool, there’s some colorful pages in here, I’ll just open one and what comes to it comes to it,” Horrell said.

Horrell is a Navy veteran, serving back in the 1970s. He said by doing this it’s another way he’s able to serve.

“Make it educational for kids so that when somebody sees this book, grandma reads it to her 10 or 5 year old or whoever, and they want to go on a train ride,” Horrell said.

Bailey said being an artist at heart is who she is, but through her storytelling she hopes to touch others hearts.

“To be helpful, to treat everybody with respect, that even if they are different, or just by your first impression they might be mean but maybe they are not, to just be nice and helpful to people,” Bailey explained.

