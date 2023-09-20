Heartland Votes
Graves County official indicted after investigation

Investigators determined that Howell Carr had authorized individuals who weren't PVA employees to receive benefits from the office
Investigators determined that Howell Carr had authorized individuals who weren’t PVA employees to receive benefits from the office(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation by Kentucky State Police detectives has led to the indictment of a Graves County elected official.

In June, Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Kentucky Off of Auditor of Public Accounts. According to a release from KSP, Auditors stated that they had discovered several questionable and improper disbursements made by the Graves County Property Valuation Administration Office.

An investigation into the Graves County PVA Office, including the elected PVA Howell Carr, was initiated which included an examination of multiple years of business records and finalized documents.

As a result, investigators determined that Carr had authorized individuals who weren’t PVA employees to receive benefits from the office, which included cell phones and fuel credit cards. Carr was also found to have misused $10,000 in funds related to his elected office.

The investigation also uncovered evidence that Karla Renkoski, who is not an employee of the PVA, was complicit in the misuse of a portion of those funds.

On September 19, a detective with the KSP testified before a Graves County Grand Jury. As a result, Carr was indicted on one count of Abuse of Public Trust Over $10,000, a Class C felony. Karla Renkoski was also indicted on one count of complicity to Abuse of Public Trust Less than $10,000, a Class D felony.

Both Carr and Renkoski were served with criminal summons on September 20.

