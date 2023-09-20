Friends of the Shawnee to host National Public Lands Day event

HEROD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Friends of the Shawnee National Forest will hold an event at the Garden of the Gods on Saturday to celebrate National Public Lands Day.

According to a release from Friends of the Shawnee, the River to River Trail Society and the U.S. Forest Service will be collaborating with Friends of the Shawnee for the celebration on September 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers are invited to meet at the Garden of the Gods Observation Trail at 9 a.m. Teams will then spread out along the trail, the Pharaoh Campground, the Indian Point Trail and other sites as needed, to conduct trash blasts and graffiti removal.

Trash grabbers, buckets and some personal protection equipment will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring work gloves, wear sturdy boots and bring along water and a snack.

Friends of the Shawnee says there will be a Woodsy Owl giveaway and fee free vouchers available, along with volunteer T-shirts--while supplies last.

For questions, email friendsoftheshawnee@gmail.com or visit the Friends of the Shawnee National Forest Facebook page.

