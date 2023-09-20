Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Upper low to bring clouds, a little rain....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:09 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Over the weekend it still looks like we’ll have another shot at some showers, maybe a thunderstorm…on Sunday into Sunday night. Once again a fairly weak system….so rain chances look modest. Behind a cold front we’ll be a bit cooler and less humid again for next week.moving system so not concerned about severe storms….but a little light rain is possible for a change….gradually spreading west to east today through tonight. Best chance of rain today will be over SE MO and eventually SW IL….spreading east of the Mississippi tonight. Thursday and Friday will be drier and warmer again behind this system.

Over the weekend it still looks like we’ll have another shot at some showers, maybe a thunderstorm…on Sunday into Sunday night. Once again a fairly weak system….so rain chances look modest. Behind a cold front we’ll be a bit cooler and less humid again for next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
MGN Online
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.
A man died while on his way to celebrate his daughter's birthday when strong winds caused a...
Man killed on the way to celebrate daughter’s 5th birthday after tree falls on vehicle during Hurricane Lee
Services have been made for three teens killed in a crash in rural Franklin County.
Funeral arrangements made for 3 teens killed in Franklin Co. crash
Sikeston DPS officers suspected foul play and the major case squad was activated.
Major case squad assisting in homicide investigation; woman found dead in Sikeston home

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Dry tonight, but rain on the way
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Nice sunny day before rain chances return
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 9/19
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 9/19
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 9/19
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 9/19