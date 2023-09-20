First Alert: Cloudy with light rain possible

(KFVS) - Today is looking cloudy and a bit cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

There is a chance for some light rain later in the afternoon.

The best chance for rain today will be over southeast Missouri and eventually southwest Illinois then spreading east of the Mississippi tonight.

Thursday and Friday will be drier and warmer with highs back in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s.

Over the weekend it still looks like we’ll have another shot at some showers and maybe even a thunderstorm.

Timing shows rain is possible Sunday into Sunday night.

Severe storms are not a concern.

This is a fairly weak system, so rain chances look modest.

The start of next week is looking a bit cooler and less humid.

