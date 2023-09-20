Clark St. to reopen soon as work continues on Cape Girardeau municipal pool

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work continues to revamp the pool at Cape Central Junior High School.

A city spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday, September 20 Clark Street will reopen soon.

A look at work on the pool at Cape Girardeau Central Jr. High School on Wednesday, September 20.

The road has been blocked while crews connect pipes under the road for the pool project.

Work began at the municipal pool earlier in 2023, with an expected completion date of spring 2024.

