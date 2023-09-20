Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

29th Barbecue on the River returns to Paducah, Ky.

The 29th Barbecue on the River returns to downtown Paducah on Thursday, September 21 through...
The 29th Barbecue on the River returns to downtown Paducah on Thursday, September 21 through Saturday, September 23.(Action News 5)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The 29th Barbecue on the River returns to downtown Paducah on Thursday, September 21 through Saturday, September 23.

According to Beautiful Paducah, organizers of the event, this year’s theme is Small Town Smokeshow.

Organizers say there will be more than 100 different vendors at the event, two stages for live music, trolley pick-up and drop-off locations, 5K and 1 mile run and, of course, plenty of and barbecue.

The event is also a fundraiser for local charities.

For more information on vendors, entertainment, map for parking and trolley route and what BBQ competitors will go head-to-head in the cook-off, click here for the Beautiful Paducah website or here for the Barbecue on the River Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
MGN Online
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.
A man died while on his way to celebrate his daughter's birthday when strong winds caused a...
Man killed on the way to celebrate daughter’s 5th birthday after tree falls on vehicle during Hurricane Lee
Services have been made for three teens killed in a crash in rural Franklin County.
Funeral arrangements made for 3 teens killed in Franklin Co. crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after a single-vehicle west of...
Doniphan, Mo. man dies in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
There are plenty of fun, fall festivities scheduled for the upcoming weeks in Jackson, Missouri.
City of Jackson, Mo. announces upcoming fall festivities
Cancer Warriors Walk of Hope preview
Cancer Warriors Walk of Hope preview
The Friends of the Shawnee National Forest will hold an event at the Garden of the Gods on...
Friends of the Shawnee to host National Public Lands Day event