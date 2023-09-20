29th Barbecue on the River returns to Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The 29th Barbecue on the River returns to downtown Paducah on Thursday, September 21 through Saturday, September 23.

According to Beautiful Paducah, organizers of the event, this year’s theme is Small Town Smokeshow.

Organizers say there will be more than 100 different vendors at the event, two stages for live music, trolley pick-up and drop-off locations, 5K and 1 mile run and, of course, plenty of and barbecue.

The event is also a fundraiser for local charities.

For more information on vendors, entertainment, map for parking and trolley route and what BBQ competitors will go head-to-head in the cook-off, click here for the Beautiful Paducah website or here for the Barbecue on the River Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.