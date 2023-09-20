10th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest to be held October 6-7

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 10th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest is coming to the southeast Missouri area.

Celebrating Autumn and the harvest season, the Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest will be held on Friday, October 6, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

There will be fun events for all ages during the weekend, such as pumpkin painting, stein hoisting, and new to this year, a brat eating competition. Saturday, there will be a costumed pet parade with registration beginning at 10 a.m.

There will also be live music throughout the event. Friday night will feature Conner Sweeny from Nashville on Broadway. On Saturday, there will be Die Fluss Katzen, followed by Pfunk Dat, then Saturday’s headliner, Old Cape Road.

Those interested can intend the two-day event to join in on the activities above, shop local merchant’s specials, or sample a variety of foods, vendors, and seasonal craft beers.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.