Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

‘What a great and caring man’: Officer stops to help injured owl while on duty

Officer Winston and the injured Barred Owl.
Officer Winston and the injured Barred Owl.(Madge Matteo / Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – An officer in southeastern North Carolina went above the call of duty last week to help a wounded owl while on patrol.

A spokesperson for the Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter said Leland Police Officer Greg Winston reached out to the shelter for assistance.

Winston was hesitant to pick up the owl at first but was cautious enough to move it off the roadway, according to Mary Ellen with the shelter.

“What a great and caring man to stop and check out a wounded animal,” Ellen said.

The shelter’s rescue and transport volunteer in the Leland area met Winston and helped him capture the “angry, hurting barred owl.”

“Way to go, Officer Winston! Staff at the Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter reached out to let us know that without his help, the owl would have not been rescued that night. Great job!” the Leland Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Ellen said unfortunately the owl had two wing fractures and had to be euthanized a few days later.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
Sikeston DPS officers suspected foul play and the major case squad was activated.
Major case squad assisting in homicide investigation; woman found dead in Sikeston home
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway WW in Stoddard County.
One man dead after crash into embankment in Stoddard County
The Franklin County community gathered at Tabor Field in Benton on Sunday night, Sept. 17 to...
Candlelight vigil held to remember, mourn 3 teens killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
Amazon plans to hire 250,000 workers for holiday season. Target says it will add nearly 100,000
The road will be closed Thursday evening, September 21.
U.S. 60/Main St. blocked for homecoming parade in downtown Marion, Ky.
Roth 401(k) vs. traditional 401(k): How to decide which is best for you
Roth 401(k) vs. traditional 401(k): How to decide which is best for you
Roth 401(k) vs. traditional 401(k): How to decide which is best for you