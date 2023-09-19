USDA teams conduct damage survey report for flood-prone home buyout in Glen Allen

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri officials with the Natural Resources Conservation Service of the United States Department of Agriculture are in Bollinger County this week.

They are conducting a damage survey report on the damage sustained in Glen Allen during the August floods.

The report is meant to inform the buyout program for homeowners in flood-prone areas.

Chris Hamilton, NRCS Assistant State Conservationist for Water Resources and Easements, says his department was asked to help Bollinger County.

Chris Hamilton, USDA, explains flood buyout program in Glen Allen

He said his department was contacted by local offices, and this week, state officials are responding to the site.

Last week, the Bollinger County Commission stepped forward to submit the request for the report to NRCS.

“We now have boots on the ground,” he said.

The team visited the area on Tuesday to conduct a damage survey report.

The goal is to have it done by the end of the month.

They will submit their damage survey report for potential funding for the program.

After the funding is secured, they can enter into a cooperative agreement with the sponsor.

“The sponsor is then responsible for moving forward with the project and working, again, with voluntary sellers to purchase the property,” Hamilton said.

Once the properties are bought out, the commission will be responsible for demolishing the houses as necessary and getting residents out of the flood-prone area.

The sponsor will be in charge of distributing the funds and being in contact with the individual landowners.

The land will be put under a deed restriction to be used in green spaces or parks in the future.

