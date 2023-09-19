Heartland Votes
U.S. 60/Main St. blocked for homecoming parade in downtown Marion, Ky.

The road will be closed Thursday evening, September 21.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The city of Marion plans to close U.S. 60/Main Street through the downtown area for the annual homecoming parade.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the parade route runs along U.S. 60/Main Street starting at the U.S. 641 intersection at Crittenden County mile point 9.2 extending northward along Main St. through the downtown area to First Street at mile point 9.688, about one-fourth of a mile.

The homecoming parade will start at 5 p.m. on Thursday. It’s expected to last about one hour.

According to KYTC, passenger vehicles may self-detour via side streets. However, there is no practical detour for commercial trucks.

The Marion Police Department, Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department and rescue squad personnel will be providing traffic control during the event.

