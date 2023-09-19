Union Pacific: Derailed train cars cleared, track repaired in Scott Co., Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The train cars have been cleared from the right of way and the track has been repaired after a train derailment in Scott County.

According to Union Pacific on Tuesday, September 19, service has been restored.

They say they’re still investigating the derailment and will file a report with the Federal Railroad Administration, which will issue a final report that includes the cause of the incident.

The derailment closed a portion of Highway P in Scott County on Friday morning, Sept. 15. This was just north of Perkins.

At least 17 railcars were derailed.

Officials said no injuries were reported and none of the railcars contained hazardous materials.

