Union Pacific: Derailed train cars cleared, track repaired in Scott Co., Mo.

According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, a Union Pacific train derailed on Hwy. P, just...
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, a Union Pacific train derailed on Hwy. P, just north of Perkins, on Friday morning, September 15.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The train cars have been cleared from the right of way and the track has been repaired after a train derailment in Scott County.

According to Union Pacific on Tuesday, September 19, service has been restored.

They say they’re still investigating the derailment and will file a report with the Federal Railroad Administration, which will issue a final report that includes the cause of the incident.

The derailment closed a portion of Highway P in Scott County on Friday morning, Sept. 15. This was just north of Perkins.

A train derailment closed a portion of Highway P in Scott County, Mo. on Friday, September 15.

At least 17 railcars were derailed.

Officials said no injuries were reported and none of the railcars contained hazardous materials.

