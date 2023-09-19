Three Rivers Community College holds ribbon cutting for new tech lab in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers Community College now offers new opportunities for students interested in manufacturing.

On Tuesday morning, September 19, Three Rivers held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new 2,500-square-foot manufacturing tech lab in Sikeston.

Director Missy Marshall explained how this training can impact local businesses.

“We’ve already had some plant manager and HR managers and maintenance people interested in our new lab, as we were setting it up,” she said. “And they said this is exactly what they wanted. It’s covering everything from the beginning of electrical manufacturing all the way up to robotics and to megatronics.”

While the official opening was Tuesday, manufacturing students are already enrolled for this semester.

