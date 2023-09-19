Ste. Genevieve man sentenced to 9 years on child porn charges

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison on child porn charges.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, Timothy Ray White, 61, appeared for his hearing on Tuesday, September 19 and was sentenced for receipt of child pornography.

After serving his nine-year sentence, White was ordered to be placed on supervised release for life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Court documents state investigators got a search warrant on October 6, 2022 and executed at White’s home where numerous electronic devices were seized. They say White was present when the warrant was served and admitted that he had “tons” of child pornography on his devices.

Investigators say they found thousands of photos and videos depicting child pornography.

They say White admitted to being addicted to child porn.

The case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution for the government.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.