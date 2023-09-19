Heartland Votes
Senior health fairs to take place in Carbondale and Marion, Ill.

Free senior health fairs are taking place in Marion and Carbondale this week.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARION and CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A one-stop shop for health services is being offered for seniors in southern Illinois.

State lawmakers are hosting two free senior health fairs this week, one in Marion and then in Carbondale.

The first fair is taking place at The HUB Recreation Center on West Main Street in Marion from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19.

The second one is happening the next day, Wednesday, at the Carbondale Civic Center on South Illinois Avenue in Carbondale, also from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Free screenings, helpful literature and contact with local senior service agencies will be on hand at each event.

Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler and Illinois State Representatives Paul Jacobs and Patrick Windhorst are hosting the fairs.

