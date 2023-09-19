Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Semi crash blocking both directions of KY 564 south of Farmington in Graves Co.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, KY 564 is shut down in both directions in the...
According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, KY 564 is shut down in both directions in the 10000 block after a rollover crash involving a semi. This is about 2 miles south of Farmington.(Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A semi rolled over and is blocking both directions of KY 564 near Farmington, Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police tell them the crash is along KY 564 near the 4 mile marker between KY 339 and KY 121.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office reports minor injuries with this crash.

The estimated duration is 4 hours, or approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19.

Drivers may self-detour via KY 339 and KY 121.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
Sikeston DPS officers suspected foul play and the major case squad was activated.
Major case squad assisting in homicide investigation; woman found dead in Sikeston home
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway WW in Stoddard County.
One man dead after crash into embankment in Stoddard County
The Franklin County community gathered at Tabor Field in Benton on Sunday night, Sept. 17 to...
Candlelight vigil held to remember, mourn 3 teens killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
A man died while on his way to celebrate his daughter's birthday when strong winds caused a...
Man killed on the way to celebrate daughter’s 5th birthday after tree falls on vehicle during Hurricane Lee

Latest News

Police are investigating after two vehicles were struck by gunfire.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 2 vehicles struck by gunfire
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, a Union Pacific train derailed on Hwy. P, just...
Union Pacific: Derailed train cars cleared, track repaired in Scott Co., Mo.
On Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson, joined by all statewide elected officials and the Missouri...
Gov. Parson declares September as Jewish American Heritage Month in Mo.
Investigators say White admitted to being addicted to child porn.
Ste. Genevieve man sentenced to 9 years on child porn charges