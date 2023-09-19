Semi crash blocking both directions of KY 564 south of Farmington in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A semi rolled over and is blocking both directions of KY 564 near Farmington, Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police tell them the crash is along KY 564 near the 4 mile marker between KY 339 and KY 121.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office reports minor injuries with this crash.

The estimated duration is 4 hours, or approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19.

Drivers may self-detour via KY 339 and KY 121.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.