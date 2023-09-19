Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Roth 401(k) vs. traditional 401(k): How to decide which is best for you

The typical American contributes 7.4% to their 401(k)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Investment Company Institute reports 60 million Americans have 401(k) plans – primarily made up of either traditional 401(k)s or Roth 401(k)s.

Traditional 401(k) plans are typically employee-sponsored, according to Investor.gov. They allow employees to invest some of their paycheck on a pre-tax basis, meaning no taxes are paid on the contribution and earnings grow on a tax-deferred basis. Taxes are paid when funds are withdrawn according to ordinary income rates.

Roth 401(k) plans are similar, but taxes are paid when contributions are added to the account. These earnings also can grow tax free until retirement, and no taxes are due when funds are withdrawn.

James Royal, a principal writer at Bankrate, said many are drawn to Roth 401(k)s since there is no future tax on the balance.

Royal added that the contributor’s tax bracket helps decide which option is best for their retirement plan.

“Typically, it makes a lot of sense for individuals in higher tax brackets to go with the traditional 401(k) because they avoid that larger tax hit today for an uncertain tax rate in the future,” Royal explained. “In contrast, for people in lower tax brackets the Roth 401k is a better option.”

A financial advisor can help people determine which accounts are right for them.

The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPF) has a nationwide directory people can search.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
Sikeston DPS officers suspected foul play and the major case squad was activated.
Major case squad assisting in homicide investigation; woman found dead in Sikeston home
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway WW in Stoddard County.
One man dead after crash into embankment in Stoddard County
The Franklin County community gathered at Tabor Field in Benton on Sunday night, Sept. 17 to...
Candlelight vigil held to remember, mourn 3 teens killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
Amazon plans to hire 250,000 workers for holiday season. Target says it will add nearly 100,000
Officer Winston and the injured Barred Owl.
‘What a great and caring man’: Officer stops to help injured owl while on duty
The road will be closed Thursday evening, September 21.
U.S. 60/Main St. blocked for homecoming parade in downtown Marion, Ky.
Roth 401(k) vs. traditional 401(k): How to decide which is best for you