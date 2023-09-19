Nice sunny day before rain chances return

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, today is going to be another round of pretty weather across the Heartland. Sunshine will be the dominant feature with afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s. Tonight we will stay mostly clear with a calm breeze and temps back down to the upper 50s. Wednesday the clouds start to roll in as our next system arrives bringing the chance for isolated showers overnight into Thursday morning. The chance for a spot shower will continue to linger in the forecast through the rest of the work week. Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the mid-80s with the evenings still feeling nice. Tracking a high chance for scattered showers by Sunday.

