Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Nice sunny day before rain chances return

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/19.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, today is going to be another round of pretty weather across the Heartland. Sunshine will be the dominant feature with afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s. Tonight we will stay mostly clear with a calm breeze and temps back down to the upper 50s. Wednesday the clouds start to roll in as our next system arrives bringing the chance for isolated showers overnight into Thursday morning. The chance for a spot shower will continue to linger in the forecast through the rest of the work week. Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the mid-80s with the evenings still feeling nice. Tracking a high chance for scattered showers by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
Sikeston DPS officers suspected foul play and the major case squad was activated.
Major case squad assisting in homicide investigation; woman found dead in Sikeston home
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway WW in Stoddard County.
One man dead after crash into embankment in Stoddard County
The Franklin County community gathered at Tabor Field in Benton on Sunday night, Sept. 17 to...
Candlelight vigil held to remember, mourn 3 teens killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/19.
First Alert noon forecast 9/19
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 9/19
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 9/19
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/19
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/19