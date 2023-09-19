Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.

MGN Online
MGN Online(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Department of Conservation confirms a mountain lion sighting in Shannon County. The sighting happened last Tuesday when the lion killed an adult elk. The conservation department confirmed the sighting through photos.

Missouri has had 117 mountain lion sightings since the department started tracking them back in 1994.

This year, three mountain lion sightings have been reported in Dallas County. Those sightings were on February 25, March 7, and April 5.

The conservation department says mountain lions rarely attack people, but some attacks have occurred in western states.

If you see a mountain lion, report it to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
Sikeston DPS officers suspected foul play and the major case squad was activated.
Major case squad assisting in homicide investigation; woman found dead in Sikeston home
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway WW in Stoddard County.
One man dead after crash into embankment in Stoddard County
The Franklin County community gathered at Tabor Field in Benton on Sunday night, Sept. 17 to...
Candlelight vigil held to remember, mourn 3 teens killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
A woman reported missing has been found safe.
Carbondale woman reported missing has been found safe

Latest News

Car seat & fall harvest safety
Car seat & fall harvest safety
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 9/19
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 9/19
The West Park Mall redevelopment process moves forward after a 5-1 vote by Cape Girardeau City...
Cape Girardeau City Council votes to move forward with mall redevelopment proposal
The investigation continues in Cape Girardeau after a recent shooting that happened early...
Advocacy group speaks out after recent shooting in Cape Girardeau