Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Department of Conservation confirms a mountain lion sighting in Shannon County. The sighting happened last Tuesday when the lion killed an adult elk. The conservation department confirmed the sighting through photos.

Missouri has had 117 mountain lion sightings since the department started tracking them back in 1994.

This year, three mountain lion sightings have been reported in Dallas County. Those sightings were on February 25, March 7, and April 5.

The conservation department says mountain lions rarely attack people, but some attacks have occurred in western states.

If you see a mountain lion, report it to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

