Man accused of stealing gas from vehicles

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing gas from vehicles in western Kentucky.

The 37-year-old Eddyville man was arrested on Saturday, September 16.

According to a release from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff responded to a report of a suspicious person/theft on KY 730 West just before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The caller reported waking up and finding a car on his property. According to the sheriff’s office, the caller was a recent victim of multiple gas thefts on his property.

Sheriff Brent White found the vehicle unoccupied and began checking the area.

At around 7:09 a.m., the sheriff detained a man on Louard Bell Road.

The man was allegedly stealing gas from a parked vehicle at a home just before he was taken into custody by the sheriff.

