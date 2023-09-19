Heartland Football Friday 9/22

(KFVS) - We’ll have the scores and highlights for Heartland Football Friday on Heartland News at 10.

You can check scores throughout the night online here.

Our featured games include:

Cape Central at Jackson (Game of the Week)

Malden at Scott City

Hayti at Chaffee

Charleston at Portageville

Caruthersville at New Madrid County Central

East Prairie at Kennett

Benton at Anna-Jonesboro

Cahokia at Marion

Murphysboro at Herrin

Sikeston at Poplar Bluff

Dexter at Doniphan

If you’re at the game, you can send us your photos and videos below.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.