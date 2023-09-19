Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of former Gov. Jones

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in honor of former Governor Brereton Jones.

According to a release from the governor’s office, flags at all state office buildings will be lowered to half-staff in Jones’ honor until sunset on the day of interment.

The former governor will lie in state in the rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol. Additional arrangements will be forthcoming.

“I was sad to learn that former Governor and Lieutenant Governor Brereton Jones has passed away,” Governor Beshear said in a news release. “Gov. Jones was a dedicated leader and a distinguished thoroughbred owner who worked to strengthen Kentucky for our families. Please join Britainy and me in praying for Libby and his family.”

Beshear announced Jones’ death on Monday, September 18.

The 58th governor of the commonwealth, Jones served from 1991 to 1995. Before becoming governor, he served as lieutenant governor from 1987 to 1991. He was 84 years old.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.