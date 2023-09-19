Heartland Votes
Funeral arrangements made for 3 teens killed in Franklin Co. crash

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Services have been made for three teens killed in a crash in rural Franklin County.

Leffler Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements for 17-year-old Bradley Williams and 15-year-old Joecy Padavic.

Visitation for Padavic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 21 at the Benton Civic Center. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. followed by burial in the Masonic & Odd Fellows Cemetery in Benton.

Visitation for Williams will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Immanuel Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at the church.

Union Funeral Home will handle arrangements for Agnitsch. Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Whittington Church in Whittington. Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 22 at the church at 11 a.m.

The three teens died in a crash on Saturday, Sept. 16. Two other teens were injured in the crash.

Previous stories
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
Candlelight vigil held to remember, mourn 3 teens killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash

