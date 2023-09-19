First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

We’re going to have a slight increase in air temperatures and humidity levels the next few days as southerly flow develops for a change. A weak upper system may bring some isolated showers later in the week but at this point no major storm systems are on the horizon. In the short term, today will be a sunny and only slightly warmer day with afternoon highs of about 80 to 85. Tonight and Wednesday some clouds will be moving through but chances look to remain nil. Moisture increases a bit on Thursday and Friday with a few showers possible, but at this point overall rain chances look to remain low.

Another weather system is still expected to move in from the west over the weekend, although new model updates this morning are less impressive. For now will stick with a slight chance of rain showers Saturday night into Sunday, but will need to monitor future updates as even this modest chance of needed rainfall may be slipping away. Otherwise the weather for the weekend is looking partly cloudy and seasonably warm.

