First Alert: Slightly warmer afternoon

By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(KFVS) - Heat and humidity will slightly increase the next few days, but it will still be pleasant.

Light to dense fog is possible early this morning, especially near lakes and rivers.

This afternoon is looking sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight and Wednesday some clouds will be moving into the Heartland, but rain chances look to remain non-existent.

A weak upper system could bring some isolated showers Thursday and Friday, but, again, the probability looks to remain low.

Another weather system is still expected to move in from the west over the weekend, although a new model this morning shows rain chances are less impressive.

The best chance for rain showers looks to be Saturday night into Sunday, but we will be monitoring future updates to see if this modest chance of needed rainfall may be slipping away.

Otherwise, the weekend is looking partly cloudy and seasonably warm in the low to mid 80s.

