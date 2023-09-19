Dry tonight, but rain on the way

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good evening, Heartland, tonight looks to cool down a bit again, dropping down to the upper 50s by morning. We will also see some clouds moving in overnight, bringing along some showers into our westernmost counties Wednesday morning. Isolated shower chances continue throughout the day, so make sure to have that umbrella on stand by. Rain chances continue throughout the week and into the weekend. However, by Sunday, cooler temperatures along with scattered thunderstorms return to the region. Isolated storm chances continue for Monday and Tuesday.

