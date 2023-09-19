Corbin Police make unusual discovery during routine patrol

Heartland Votes
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Kentucky county have an odd inmate in their custody and they are looking for its owner.

On Saturday, officers with the Corbin Police Department discovered a wayward pig roaming the streets of their community.

Not just any street ... Bacon Creek Road.

Yes, you read that right.

In a Facebook post, department officials ask if the pig below is yours, that you come claim it at the police department.

