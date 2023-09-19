City of Jackson, Mo. announces upcoming fall festivities

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - There are plenty of fun, fall festivities scheduled for the upcoming weeks in Jackson, Missouri.

According to the City of Jackson, Mo. Facebook page, there will be events held during the end of September and throughout October at different locations in Jackson.

Uptown Jackson:

Jackson R-2 Band Festival Parade - Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m.

Oktoberfest - Friday, Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pink Up Jackson - Friday, Oct. 20

Witches Night Out - Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jackson City Park:

Rockin’ the Rock Garden with Emily Wallace - Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m.

Rockin’ the Rock Garden with Manitou Duo - Friday, September 29 at 7 p.m.

Iron Mountain Railway:

Pioneer Day - Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

