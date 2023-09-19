Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

City of Jackson, Mo. announces upcoming fall festivities

There are plenty of fun, fall festivities scheduled for the upcoming weeks in Jackson, Missouri.
There are plenty of fun, fall festivities scheduled for the upcoming weeks in Jackson, Missouri.(MGN Online/Pixabay)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - There are plenty of fun, fall festivities scheduled for the upcoming weeks in Jackson, Missouri.

According to the City of Jackson, Mo. Facebook page, there will be events held during the end of September and throughout October at different locations in Jackson.

Uptown Jackson:

Jackson R-2 Band Festival Parade - Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m.

Oktoberfest - Friday, Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pink Up Jackson - Friday, Oct. 20

Witches Night Out - Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jackson City Park:

Rockin’ the Rock Garden with Emily Wallace - Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m.

Rockin’ the Rock Garden with Manitou Duo - Friday, September 29 at 7 p.m.

Iron Mountain Railway:

Pioneer Day - Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
Sikeston DPS officers suspected foul play and the major case squad was activated.
Major case squad assisting in homicide investigation; woman found dead in Sikeston home
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway WW in Stoddard County.
One man dead after crash into embankment in Stoddard County
The Franklin County community gathered at Tabor Field in Benton on Sunday night, Sept. 17 to...
Candlelight vigil held to remember, mourn 3 teens killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
A man died while on his way to celebrate his daughter's birthday when strong winds caused a...
Man killed on the way to celebrate daughter’s 5th birthday after tree falls on vehicle during Hurricane Lee