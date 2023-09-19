Cape Girardeau police investigating after 2 vehicles struck by gunfire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after two vehicles were struck by gunfire.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of S. Ellis around 5 p.m. on Monday, September 18 for a report of shots fired.

Two vehicles were struck by bullets.

Police say they received information about a possible suspect vehicle. The information was entered into the FLOCK system and officers found the vehicle. They pulled it over near Minnesota and William Street.

They say the vehicle was towed to the police department for processing.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.

