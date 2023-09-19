Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Amazon driver in serious condition after being bitten by rattlesnake in Florida

FILE IMAGE - A rattlesnake is shown in this file photo. A rattlesnake bit an Amazon driver...
FILE IMAGE - A rattlesnake is shown in this file photo. A rattlesnake bit an Amazon driver making a delivery on Monday.(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) — An Amazon driver is in serious condition after being bitten by a rattlesnake while making a delivery to a Florida home, officials said Tuesday.

The woman placed a box next to the home’s front door Monday evening when the eastern diamondback snake jumped out and bit her, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. She immediately became ill and called out for help.

She was taken to the hospital, where the sheriff’s office said she was in “very serious” condition Tuesday. Her name and age were not released. Officials caught the snake, and it was euthanized.

Eastern diamondbacks are common in the Southeast U.S. and are the largest rattlesnake. They can grow to about 7 feet (2 meters) in length, but are more commonly about 4 feet (1.2 meters). The toxinology.com website maintained by an Australian university says the eastern diamondback’s bite is fatal in 10% to 20% of cases if not treated.

Martin County is on Florida’s Atlantic coast just north of Palm Beach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
Sikeston DPS officers suspected foul play and the major case squad was activated.
Major case squad assisting in homicide investigation; woman found dead in Sikeston home
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway WW in Stoddard County.
One man dead after crash into embankment in Stoddard County
The Franklin County community gathered at Tabor Field in Benton on Sunday night, Sept. 17 to...
Candlelight vigil held to remember, mourn 3 teens killed in Franklin County, Ill. crash
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County

Latest News

Three teenagers are dead and two others are injured following a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.
3 teens killed, 2 others injured in Franklin County, Ill. crash
A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see...
Son goes viral for dressing up as mom to see if he can pass as her, use her ID
Edgewood police chief dies
Police chief dies on duty
FILE - Iran's domestically built drones and weapons are displayed in an exhibition in a...
US issues more sanctions over Iran drone program after nation’s president denies supplying Russia
Services have been made for three teens killed in a crash in rural Franklin County.
Funeral arrangements made for 3 teens killed in Franklin Co. crash