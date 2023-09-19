Advocacy group speaks out after recent shooting in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The investigation continues in Cape Girardeau after a recent shooting that happened early Sunday morning on Broadway Street.

This weekend shooting has residents like Leslie Washington fed up and concerned.

And at Monday night’s city council meeting, she expressed her concerns in front of city leaders.

Washington is also a member of the Missouri chapter of “Moms Demand Action.”

The group fights for public safety measures to combat gun violence.

Washington says the recent shooting happened too close to home and something needs to be done.

”We need to do better, we need to hold people accountable for their actions, we need to buckle down and we need to put those tools in more places--not just in certain areas--we need them all over Cape Girardeau,” Washington said. “And we need to make people do what they are supposed to do and if they can’t do their job, then they don’t need to be in office and that’s just the bottom line. And as a concerned citizen and as a city gun violence lead for Moms Demand, I just feel that it’s important to use my voice.”

Currently, no suspects have been identified in the weekend shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

