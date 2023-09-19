Adam Wainwright collects 200th career win

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals veteran right-handed Pitcher Adam Wainwright collected his 200th career win Monday night at Busch Stadium against the Brewers 1-0.

Wainwright pitched 7 scoreless innings and gave up only 4 hits in the victory.

Wilson Contreras hit a solo homer in the 4th inning for the only run of the game.

Relief pitcher Ryan Helsley got the final out for the save.

Wainwright joins the great Bob Gibson and Jesse Haines as the only Cardinals pitchers with 200 career wins.

