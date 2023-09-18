Western Ky. man accused of exposing himself to jogger in Metropolis

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of exposing himself to a jogger at Fort Massac State Park.

Ronnie C. Brown, 37, of Fulton, Ky., was arrested on charges on public indecency. He was released on bond.

According to Metropolis police, they received a call from a woman on September 13 who said while she was jogging in the park, a man exposed himself to her.

She told police the man was in a silver Chrysler 300. The car left the park and went to Sonic Drive-In and parked.

Officers found the car and detained the driver. He was later identified as Ronnie Brown.

